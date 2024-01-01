100 Singapore dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert SGD to CVE at the real exchange rate

100 sgd
7581.97 cve

1.00000 SGD = 75.81970 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.88141.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9691.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.23721.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088360.00943670.012013910.015910.01763630.01010850.2039

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 SGD75.81970 CVE
5 SGD379.09850 CVE
10 SGD758.19700 CVE
20 SGD1516.39400 CVE
50 SGD3790.98500 CVE
100 SGD7581.97000 CVE
250 SGD18954.92500 CVE
500 SGD37909.85000 CVE
1000 SGD75819.70000 CVE
2000 SGD151639.40000 CVE
5000 SGD379098.50000 CVE
10000 SGD758197.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Singapore Dollar
1 CVE0.01319 SGD
5 CVE0.06595 SGD
10 CVE0.13189 SGD
20 CVE0.26378 SGD
50 CVE0.65946 SGD
100 CVE1.31892 SGD
250 CVE3.29730 SGD
500 CVE6.59460 SGD
1000 CVE13.18920 SGD
2000 CVE26.37840 SGD
5000 CVE65.94600 SGD
10000 CVE131.89200 SGD