Convert CVE to PEN at the real exchange rate

Cape Verdean escudos to Peruvian nuevo soles today

1,000 cve
36.71 pen

Esc1.000 CVE = S/.0.03671 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CVE0,03671 PEN
5 CVE0,18357 PEN
10 CVE0,36714 PEN
20 CVE0,73429 PEN
50 CVE1,83572 PEN
100 CVE3,67144 PEN
250 CVE9,17860 PEN
500 CVE18,35720 PEN
1000 CVE36,71440 PEN
2000 CVE73,42880 PEN
5000 CVE183,57200 PEN
10000 CVE367,14400 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 PEN27,23730 CVE
5 PEN136,18650 CVE
10 PEN272,37300 CVE
20 PEN544,74600 CVE
50 PEN1.361,86500 CVE
100 PEN2.723,73000 CVE
250 PEN6.809,32500 CVE
500 PEN13.618,65000 CVE
1000 PEN27.237,30000 CVE
2000 PEN54.474,60000 CVE
5000 PEN136.186,50000 CVE
10000 PEN272.373,00000 CVE