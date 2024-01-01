Convert PEN to CVE at the real exchange rate

500 Peruvian nuevo soles to Cape Verdean escudos

500 pen
13,574.20 cve

S/.1.000 PEN = Esc27.15 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 PEN27,14840 CVE
5 PEN135,74200 CVE
10 PEN271,48400 CVE
20 PEN542,96800 CVE
50 PEN1.357,42000 CVE
100 PEN2.714,84000 CVE
250 PEN6.787,10000 CVE
500 PEN13.574,20000 CVE
1000 PEN27.148,40000 CVE
2000 PEN54.296,80000 CVE
5000 PEN135.742,00000 CVE
10000 PEN271.484,00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CVE0,03683 PEN
5 CVE0,18417 PEN
10 CVE0,36835 PEN
20 CVE0,73669 PEN
50 CVE1,84173 PEN
100 CVE3,68346 PEN
250 CVE9,20865 PEN
500 CVE18,41730 PEN
1000 CVE36,83460 PEN
2000 CVE73,66920 PEN
5000 CVE184,17300 PEN
10000 CVE368,34600 PEN