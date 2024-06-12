Peruvian nuevo sol to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 27,150 today, reflecting a -0.357% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.165% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 27,415 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 27,038 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.453% decrease in value.