Convert CVE to MUR at the real exchange rate

Cape Verdean escudos to Mauritian rupees today

1,000 cve
462.88 mur

Esc1.000 CVE = ₨0.4629 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8471.4781.6250.96420.02
1 GBP1.18711.276106.6091.7531.9281.14423.755
1 USD0.930.784183.5591.3741.5110.89718.619
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Mauritian Rupee
1 CVE0,46288 MUR
5 CVE2,31441 MUR
10 CVE4,62882 MUR
20 CVE9,25764 MUR
50 CVE23,14410 MUR
100 CVE46,28820 MUR
250 CVE115,72050 MUR
500 CVE231,44100 MUR
1000 CVE462,88200 MUR
2000 CVE925,76400 MUR
5000 CVE2.314,41000 MUR
10000 CVE4.628,82000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MUR2,16038 CVE
5 MUR10,80190 CVE
10 MUR21,60380 CVE
20 MUR43,20760 CVE
50 MUR108,01900 CVE
100 MUR216,03800 CVE
250 MUR540,09500 CVE
500 MUR1.080,19000 CVE
1000 MUR2.160,38000 CVE
2000 MUR4.320,76000 CVE
5000 MUR10.801,90000 CVE
10000 MUR21.603,80000 CVE