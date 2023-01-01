50 Cape Verdean escudos to Mauritian rupees

Convert CVE to MUR at the real exchange rate

50 cve
21.97 mur

1.00000 CVE = 0.43937 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869531.107592.07561.464831.618560.9331618.7879
1 GBP1.1500511.27365105.8891.684591.861381.0731821.6065
1 USD0.902950.785145183.13821.322651.461450.8425516.9642
1 INR0.01086060.009443850.012028210.01590910.01757860.01013430.204048

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Mauritian Rupee
1 CVE0.43937 MUR
5 CVE2.19683 MUR
10 CVE4.39366 MUR
20 CVE8.78732 MUR
50 CVE21.96830 MUR
100 CVE43.93660 MUR
250 CVE109.84150 MUR
500 CVE219.68300 MUR
1000 CVE439.36600 MUR
2000 CVE878.73200 MUR
5000 CVE2196.83000 MUR
10000 CVE4393.66000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MUR2.27601 CVE
5 MUR11.38005 CVE
10 MUR22.76010 CVE
20 MUR45.52020 CVE
50 MUR113.80050 CVE
100 MUR227.60100 CVE
250 MUR569.00250 CVE
500 MUR1138.00500 CVE
1000 MUR2276.01000 CVE
2000 MUR4552.02000 CVE
5000 MUR11380.05000 CVE
10000 MUR22760.10000 CVE