1 Cape Verdean escudo to Lebanese pounds

Convert CVE to LBP at the real exchange rate

1 cve
150.35 lbp

1.00000 CVE = 150.35200 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:21
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Lebanese Pound
1 CVE150.35200 LBP
5 CVE751.76000 LBP
10 CVE1503.52000 LBP
20 CVE3007.04000 LBP
50 CVE7517.60000 LBP
100 CVE15035.20000 LBP
250 CVE37588.00000 LBP
500 CVE75176.00000 LBP
1000 CVE150352.00000 LBP
2000 CVE300704.00000 LBP
5000 CVE751760.00000 LBP
10000 CVE1503520.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 LBP0.00665 CVE
5 LBP0.03326 CVE
10 LBP0.06651 CVE
20 LBP0.13302 CVE
50 LBP0.33255 CVE
100 LBP0.66511 CVE
250 LBP1.66277 CVE
500 LBP3.32553 CVE
1000 LBP6.65106 CVE
2000 LBP13.30212 CVE
5000 LBP33.25530 CVE
10000 LBP66.51060 CVE