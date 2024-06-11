Convert AUD to WST at the real exchange rate

5 Australian dollars to Samoan talas

5 aud
8.99 wst

A$1.000 AUD = WS$1.798 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:48
1 USD10.78583.6050.9311.627157.0451.3751.353
1 GBP1.2741106.551.1862.074200.1461.7531.724
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8780.0160.016
1 EUR1.0750.84389.83311.749168.741.4781.454

How to convert Australian dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 AUD1,79801 WST
5 AUD8,99005 WST
10 AUD17,98010 WST
20 AUD35,96020 WST
50 AUD89,90050 WST
100 AUD179,80100 WST
250 AUD449,50250 WST
500 AUD899,00500 WST
1000 AUD1.798,01000 WST
2000 AUD3.596,02000 WST
5000 AUD8.990,05000 WST
10000 AUD17.980,10000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Australian Dollar
1 WST0,55617 AUD
5 WST2,78085 AUD
10 WST5,56169 AUD
20 WST11,12338 AUD
50 WST27,80845 AUD
100 WST55,61690 AUD
250 WST139,04225 AUD
500 WST278,08450 AUD
1000 WST556,16900 AUD
2000 WST1.112,33800 AUD
5000 WST2.780,84500 AUD
10000 WST5.561,69000 AUD