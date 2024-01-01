1 Samoan tala to Australian dollars

1 wst
0.55 aud

WS$1.000 WST = A$0.5536 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:42
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Australian Dollar
1 WST0,55357 AUD
5 WST2,76786 AUD
10 WST5,53571 AUD
20 WST11,07142 AUD
50 WST27,67855 AUD
100 WST55,35710 AUD
250 WST138,39275 AUD
500 WST276,78550 AUD
1000 WST553,57100 AUD
2000 WST1.107,14200 AUD
5000 WST2.767,85500 AUD
10000 WST5.535,71000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 AUD1,80645 WST
5 AUD9,03225 WST
10 AUD18,06450 WST
20 AUD36,12900 WST
50 AUD90,32250 WST
100 AUD180,64500 WST
250 AUD451,61250 WST
500 AUD903,22500 WST
1000 AUD1.806,45000 WST
2000 AUD3.612,90000 WST
5000 AUD9.032,25000 WST
10000 AUD18.064,50000 WST