רינגיט מלזי to South African rand Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the רינגיט מלזי to South African rand history summary. This is the רינגיט מלזי (MYR) to South African rand (ZAR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MYR and ZAR historical data from 17-09-2019 to 17-09-2024.
תרשים המרת MYR ל-ZAR
1 MYR = 4.13214 ZAR
0
רינגיט מלזי to South African rand exchange rate history
The exchange rate for רינגיט מלזי to South African rand is currently 4.132 today, reflecting a 0.875% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of רינגיט מלזי has remained relatively stable, with a -0.025% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of רינגיט מלזי to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 4.154 on 12-09-2024 and a low of 4.095 on 16-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-09-2024, with a 0.336% increase in value.
כיצד להמיר רינגיט מלזי לראנד דרום אפריקאי
- 1
הזנת הסכום
יש להקליד בתיבה את סכום הכסף שברצונך להמיר.
- 2
בחירת מטבע
לבחור ב-MYR מתוך התפריט הנפתח הראשון כמטבע שאותו ברצונך להמיר וב-ZAR בתפריט הנפתח השני כמטבע שאליו ברצונך להמיר.
- 3
זה הכל!
מחשבון ההמרה שלנו יציג את השער הנוכחי להמרת MYR לZAR וכיצד הוא השתנה במהלך היום, השבוע או החודש האחרונים.
