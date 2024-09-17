רינגיט מלזי to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for רינגיט מלזי to South African rand is currently 4.132 today, reflecting a 0.875% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of רינגיט מלזי has remained relatively stable, with a -0.025% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of רינגיט מלזי to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 4.154 on 12-09-2024 and a low of 4.095 on 16-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-09-2024, with a 0.336% increase in value.