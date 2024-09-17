רינגיט מלזי to United Arab Emirates dirhams Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the רינגיט מלזי to United Arab Emirates dirhams history summary. This is the רינגיט מלזי (MYR) to United Arab Emirates dirhams (AED) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MYR and AED historical data from 17-09-2019 to 17-09-2024.
תרשים המרת MYR ל-AED
1 MYR = 0.86260 AED
0
מצפה לשער מטבע טוב יותר?
הגדר/י התראות ותקבל/י הודעה כששער המטבע ישתנה לטובה. הסיכומים היומיים שלנו מאפשרים לא להחמיץ את עדכוני שער המטבע.
רינגיט מלזי to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history
The exchange rate for רינגיט מלזי to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 0.863 today, reflecting a 1.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of רינגיט מלזי has remained relatively stable, with a 1.973% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of רינגיט מלזי to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.863 on 17-09-2024 and a low of 0.846 on 11-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-09-2024, with a 0.339% increase in value.
הזהרו מפני שערי חליפין יקרים. הגופים הפיננסים השונים - כולל בנקים - נוטים לגלגל עלויות נוספות על לקוחותיהם על ידי הצגת שער חליפין מופקע. הטכנולוגיה החכמה שפיתחה Wise מאפשרת לנו להציע לכם תמיד שער חליפין אטרקטיבי.
כיצד להמיר רינגיט מלזי לדירהם איחוד האמירויות הערביות
- 1
הזנת הסכום
יש להקליד בתיבה את סכום הכסף שברצונך להמיר.
- 2
בחירת מטבע
לבחור ב-MYR מתוך התפריט הנפתח הראשון כמטבע שאותו ברצונך להמיר וב-AED בתפריט הנפתח השני כמטבע שאליו ברצונך להמיר.
- 3
זה הכל!
מחשבון ההמרה שלנו יציג את השער הנוכחי להמרת MYR לAED וכיצד הוא השתנה במהלך היום, השבוע או החודש האחרונים.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.