רינגיט מלזי to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for רינגיט מלזי to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 0.863 today, reflecting a 1.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of רינגיט מלזי has remained relatively stable, with a 1.973% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of רינגיט מלזי to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.863 on 17-09-2024 and a low of 0.846 on 11-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-09-2024, with a 0.339% increase in value.