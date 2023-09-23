Send money to PayGate

What is PayGate money transfer?
PayGate money transfers are a secure and convenient way to send payments in KRW to individuals and businesses in South Korea.
When you’re sending a PayGate money transfer with Wise you’ll need to give some contact details for the recipient, such as their email or phone number. This allows PayGate to verify the recipient, and is one of the ways Wise keeps you and your money safe.
You’ll be guided through the process to send a PayGate money transfer step by step, and prompted to enter the required details based on the specific payment you’re making. If your recipient needs to be verified by PayGate this can usually be done with just an email or SMS, before your money can be on its way safely - and quickly.
Learn more about using PayGate transfers.