NORTH ATLANTIC SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC stock information

NORTH ATLANTIC SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under NAS.LON.

What is the current performance of NAS.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 40.60 GBP. The market has seen 0.5 GBP change in the price of a NAS.LON share, representing 1.2469% change from the previous close of 40.10 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 NAS.LON stock opened at 40.10 GBP, reached a high of 40.68 GBP, and a low of 39.80 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 40.60 GBP, while the closing price is 40.60 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 8452, indicating the level of market activity.



NORTH ATLANTIC SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 40.68 GBP and a low of 39.80 GBP.

What is the live share price of NORTH ATLANTIC SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of NORTH ATLANTIC SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of NORTH ATLANTIC SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC is currently worth 40.60 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.