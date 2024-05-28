Where to exchange money in Wellington
Before you set out exploring in Wellington, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Wellington that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Wellington
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Wellington.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Travelex
|Stewart Duff Drive International Departures Airside Shop 17, Level 1, Rongotai, Wellington 6022, New Zealand
|+64 4 801 0130
|Travel Money NZ Cable Car Lane
|280 Lambton Quay, Wellington Central, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
|+64 4 472 8088
|Travelex
|120 Lambton Quay, Wellington Central, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
|+64 4 472 8346
|No1 Currency
|144A Lambton Quay, Wellington Central, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
|+64 4 260 2960
|OrbitRemit
|1/182 Vivian Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
|+64 4 831 8780
|Travel Money NZ Queensgate
|Shop S110, Queensgate Shopping Centre Queens Drive and, Bunny Street, Hutt Central, Lower Hutt 5011, New Zealand
|+64 4 570 1100
|Lotus Foreign Exchange - Porirua Branch
|Kiosk 13, North, City Shopping Centre 2 Titahi Bay Road, Porirua City Centre, Porirua 5022, New Zealand
|+64 4 237 4385
|No1 Currency
|Level 1, Cnr Queens Drive and Bunny Street Queensgate Shopping Centre, Hutt Central, Lower Hutt 5011, New Zealand
|+64 800 300 933
New Zealand dollar rate today
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does New Zealand use New Zealand dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Wellington — and the rest of New Zealand — is New Zealand dollar.
You can also find it written as NZD in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Wellington
When exchanging money in Wellington or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in New Zealand long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in New Zealand dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in New Zealand banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange
Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Wellington. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
