Where to exchange money in Christchurch
If you're planning a trip to Christchurch, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Christchurch, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Christchurch
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Christchurch.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Travelex
|Kiosk 13/129 Riccarton Road, Riccarton, Christchurch 8041, New Zealand
|+64 3 357 4014
|Travel Money NZ Northlands
|Shop 43, Northlands Shopping Mall 55 Main North Road, Papanui, Christchurch 8052, New Zealand
|+64 3 421 3777
|Prime Currency Exchange
|BNZ Centre 683 Colombo Street, Christchurch Central City, Christchurch 8011, New Zealand
|+64 3 261 4191
|Travelex
|Orchard Road, International Departures Airside Level 1, Christchurch Airport, Christchurch 8053, New Zealand
|-
|Lotus Foreign Exchange
|Shop 41/129 Riccarton Road, Riccarton, Christchurch 8041, New Zealand
|+64 3 343 3357
|Travelex Ferrymead
|Inside House of Travel 987 Ferry Road, Ferrymead, Christchurch 8023, New Zealand
|+64 3 376 4236
|Lotus Foreign Exchange - Northlands Mall Branch
|Shop 50A/55 Main North Road, Papanui, Christchurch 8052, New Zealand
|+64 3 352 2555
|Ria Money Transfer
|2/301 Lincoln Road, Addington, Christchurch 8024, New Zealand
|+64 22 014 3706
|Hrs Trading Nz Limited
|103 Stanmore Road, Linwood, Christchurch 8011, New Zealand
|-
|Travelex ATM
|ATM 4504, Orchard Road International Arrivals Landside, Harewood, Christchurch 8053, New Zealand
|+64 800 666 391
New Zealand dollar rate today
When you're in Christchurch, and also the rest of New Zealand, the official currency is the New Zealand dollar.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the New Zealand dollar is NZD, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Christchurch
Before exchanging money in Christchurch or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in New Zealand for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in New Zealand banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in New Zealand dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Christchurch. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
