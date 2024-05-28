Where to exchange money in Canberra
If you’re planning a trip to Canberra, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Canberra. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Canberra
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Canberra.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Red Rate Currency Exchange
|Shop 3/55 Woolley St, Dickson ACT 2602, Australia
|+61 492 429 666
|Travelex - Currency Exchange Belconnen
|Shop 147, Westfield Shopping Town, Benjamin Way, Belconnen ACT 2617, Australia
|+61 2 6253 2337
|Rocket Remit
|Melbourne Building, Level 1/43-45 Northbourne Ave, Canberra ACT 2601, Australia
|+61 1300 696 448
|Travelex - Currency Exchange Woden
|Shop G04/5/8 Keltie St, Phillip ACT 2606, Australia
|+61 2 6282 9241
|Crown Currency Exchange (Westfield Woden)
|Kiosk 010, Westfield Woden, Keltie St, Phillip ACT 2606, Australia
|+61 2 6113 0475
|Crown Currency Exchange (Westfield Belconnen)
|K309, K309 Benjamin Way, Belconnen ACT 2617, Australia
|+61 2 6113 0470
|Travel Money Oz Woden - Foreign Currency Exchange
|Shop 50A/1, Westfield Woden, 192 Keltie St, Phillip ACT 2606, Australia
|+61 1300 738 546
|Preloved Gold
|13/222 City Walk, Canberra ACT 2601, Australia
|+61 447 387 430
|融侨速汇 Money Chain World Remittance Canberra
|Shop 3/55 Woolley St, Dickson ACT 2602, Australia
|+61 492 429 666
|Commonwealth Bank Canberra City Branch
|Shop CP34, 185 City Walk, Canberra ACT 2600, Australia
|+61 132221
Australian dollar rate today
The currency used in Canberra, as well as the rest of Australia is Australian dollar.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Australian dollar is AUD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Canberra
Before exchanging money in Canberra or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Australia for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Australia banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Australian dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
