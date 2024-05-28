Where to exchange money in Kingston
If you’re planning a trip to Kingston, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Kingston. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Currency exchanges in Kingston
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Kingston.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Hai Ha Money Transfer Springvale
|Inside Springvale Central, next to Springvale Lotto, Springvale Central, Shop 12B/268-274 Springvale Rd, Springvale VIC 3171, Australia
|+61 3 9574 2071
|Travelex - Currency Exchange Cheltenham
|Shop 1131/1239 Nepean Hwy, Cheltenham VIC 3192, Australia
|+61 3 9583 8057
|Melbourne Currency Exchange Southland
|1034/1239 Nepean Highway Westfield Southland ground level, 1034/1239 Nepean Hwy, Cheltenham VIC 3192, Australia
|+61 3 8555 4727
|Travel Money Oz Southland - Foreign Currency Exchange
|Shop 3046, Westfield Southland, 1239-1241 Nepean Hwy, Cheltenham VIC 3192, Australia
|+61 1300 657 193
|Crown Currency Exchange (Parkmore Shopping Centre)
|Parkmore Shopping Centre, Shop S04/317 Cheltenham Rd, Keysborough VIC 3173, Australia
|+61 3 8726 0560
|Dollars Exchange & Finance Pty Ltd.
|2251 Princes Hwy, Mulgrave VIC 3170, Australia
|+61 3 9544 2010
|Travelex - Currency Exchange Glen Waverley
|Kiosk 30/235 Springvale Rd, Glen Waverley VIC 3150, Australia
|+61 3 9802 5554
|Travel Money Oz Chadstone - Foreign Currency Exchange
|Chadstone Shopping Centre, Shop B097/1341 Dandenong Rd, Chadstone VIC 3148, Australia
|+61 1300 657 196
|Travelex - Currency Exchange Frankston
|Bayside Shopping Centre, Shop G004 Q/28 Beach St, Frankston VIC 3199, Australia
|+61 3 9781 2979
|Jahan Currency Exchange
|17B/15-23 Langhorne St, Dandenong VIC 3175, Australia
|+61 3 9134 6818
Australian dollar rate today
When you're in Kingston, and also the rest of Australia, the official currency is the Australian dollar.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Australian dollar is AUD, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Kingston
Before exchanging money in Kingston or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Australia for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Australia banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Australian dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Currency exchange bureau who?
Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.
With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.
And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Kingston. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
