Where to exchange money in Auckland
Before you set out exploring in Auckland, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Auckland that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Auckland
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Auckland.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Lotus Foreign Exchange - St Lukes Mall Branch
|2nd Floor/Saint Lukes Road, Mount Albert, Auckland 1025, New Zealand
|+64 9 846 6637
|Lotus Foreign Exhange - Manukau Mall Branch
|1 Leyton Way, Manukau City Centre, Auckland 2104, New Zealand
|+64 9 262 2931
|Lotus Foreign Exchange - Hunters Corner Branch
|166B Great South Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland 2025, New Zealand
|+64 9 277 4000
|City Forex NZ Limited
|44 -52 WELLESLEY STREET WEST, Groundfloor Shop is located Shop No 3/on Mayoral Drive, next to TBWA, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
|+64 9 970 1040
|Travelex Domestic Airport
|Tom Pearce Drive, Domestic Departures Ground Floor, Auckland Airport, Auckland 2150, New Zealand
|+64 9 256 4835
|Lotus Foreign Exchange - Mt Roskill Branch
|190 Stoddard Road, Wesley, Auckland 1041, New Zealand
|+64 9 620 4757
|Lotus Foreign Exchange Ltd - Browns Bay Branch
|45 Clyde Road, Browns Bay, Auckland 0630, New Zealand
|+64 9 476 2086
|Travelex Auckland Airport International Departures
|Check-in area Ground Floor/Ray Emery Drive, Auckland Airport, Auckland 2022, New Zealand
|+64 9 256 4835
|Lotus Foreign Exchange - 115 Lower Queen Street Branch
|115 Queen Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
|+64 9 365 2280
|Travel Money NZ Newmarket
|Shop S336, Westfield Newmarket 277, Broadway, Newmarket, Auckland 1023, New Zealand
|+64 9 954 0665
New Zealand dollar rate today
The currency used in Auckland, as well as the rest of New Zealand is New Zealand dollar.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for New Zealand dollar is NZD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Auckland
Before exchanging money in Auckland or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in New Zealand for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in New Zealand banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in New Zealand dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Auckland. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
