Mongolian tugrik to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Indian rupees is currently 0.025 today, reflecting a 0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.165% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.025 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.025 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.180% increase in value.