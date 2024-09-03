Macedonian denar to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Malaysian ringgits is currently 0.078 today, reflecting a 0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.636% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 0.079 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.078 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.615% decrease in value.