Hong Kong dollar to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Swedish kronor is currently 1.318 today, reflecting a 0.206% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.842% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 1.319 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.299 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.341% increase in value.