Hong Kong dollar to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 12.831 today, reflecting a 0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.010% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 12.854 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 12.696 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -0.262% decrease in value.