Guatemalan quetzal to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Philippine pesos is currently 7.332 today, reflecting a 0.554% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.886% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 7.333 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 7.257 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.225% decrease in value.