South African rand to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to New Taiwan dollars is currently 1.793 today, reflecting a 0.834% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -0.523% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.809 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.775 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.646% increase in value.