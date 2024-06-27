South African rand to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Myanmar kyats is currently 115.681 today, reflecting a 0.392% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -1.284% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 117.521 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 114.701 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.646% increase in value.