South African rand to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Laotian kips is currently 1,211.000 today, reflecting a 0.361% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -0.950% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 1,226.840 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1,200.270 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.646% increase in value.