South African rand to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Kenyan shillings is currently 7.084 today, reflecting a 0.595% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -1.103% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 7.185 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 7.010 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.693% increase in value.