South African rand to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Honduran lempiras is currently 1.364 today, reflecting a 0.309% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -1.430% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 1.384 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.351 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.647% increase in value.