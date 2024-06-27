South African rand to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Egyptian pounds is currently 2.644 today, reflecting a -0.250% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -0.533% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 2.685 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 2.629 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.792% increase in value.