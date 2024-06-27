South African rand to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Costa Rican colóns is currently 28.778 today, reflecting a 0.388% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -0.561% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 29.186 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 28.538 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.857% increase in value.