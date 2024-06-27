South African rand to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Chilean pesos is currently 52.381 today, reflecting a 1.604% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a 0.808% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 52.536 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 51.297 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.647% increase in value.