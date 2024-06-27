South African rand to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 0.380 today, reflecting a 0.331% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -0.853% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 0.387 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.377 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.685% decrease in value.