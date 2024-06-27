South African rand to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Armenian drams is currently 21.353 today, reflecting a 0.453% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -1.260% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 21.737 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 21.192 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.712% increase in value.