Vanuatu vatu to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Uruguayan pesos is currently 0.345 today, reflecting a 0.151% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -1.275% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.349 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.343 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.572% decrease in value.