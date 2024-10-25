Vanuatu vatu to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.019 today, reflecting a -1.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.488% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.020 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.019 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-10-2024, with a 1.328% increase in value.