Vanuatu vatu to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0.147 today, reflecting a -0.422% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.044% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0.148 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.145 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.528% increase in value.