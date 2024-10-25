Vanuatu vatu to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Seychellois rupees is currently 0.114 today, reflecting a 0.612% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -1.744% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.124 on 20-10-2024 and a low of 0.110 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-10-2024, with a 8.301% increase in value.