Vanuatu vatu to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Mozambican meticals is currently 0.529 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.565% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 0.532 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.528 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.442% decrease in value.