Vanuatu vatu to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Moldovan leus is currently 0.149 today, reflecting a 0.496% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.999% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.149 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 0.147 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.834% increase in value.