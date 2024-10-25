Vanuatu vatu to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Kyrgystani soms is currently 0.702 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -1.439% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 0.713 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.701 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.850% increase in value.