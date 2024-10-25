Vanuatu vatu to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Haitian gourdes is currently 1.087 today, reflecting a -0.099% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.626% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 1.095 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 1.085 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.320% increase in value.