Vanuatu vatu to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Guinean francs is currently 71.186 today, reflecting a -0.043% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.960% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 71.945 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 71.101 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.387% increase in value.