Vanuatu vatu to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 0.847 today, reflecting a -0.300% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.440% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 0.853 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.846 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.197% increase in value.