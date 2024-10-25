Vanuatu vatu to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Colombian pesos is currently 35.609 today, reflecting a -0.522% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.633% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 35.914 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 35.282 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.493% increase in value.