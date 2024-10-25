Vanuatu vatu to Belize dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Vanuatu vatu to Belize dollars history summary. This is the Vanuatu vatu (VUV) to Belize dollars (BZD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of VUV and BZD historical data from 25-10-2019 to 25-10-2024.
1 VUV = 0.01656 BZD
Vanuatu vatu to Belize dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Belize dollars is currently 0.017 today, reflecting a -0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.605% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Belize dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.017 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.017 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.183% decrease in value.
