Vanuatu vatu to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Brazilian reais is currently 0.047 today, reflecting a -0.466% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.390% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.048 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.047 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.896% increase in value.