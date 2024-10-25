Vanuatu vatu to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Argentine pesos is currently 8.159 today, reflecting a 0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.110% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 8.192 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 8.149 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.283% increase in value.