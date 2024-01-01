Philippine pesos to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert PHP to TOP at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = T$0.04096 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:34
PHP to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TOP
1 PHP to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04160.0420
Low0.04000.0400
Average0.04070.0410
Change-1.52%1.89%
1 PHP to TOP stats

The performance of PHP to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0416 and a 30 day low of 0.0400. This means the 30 day average was 0.0407. The change for PHP to TOP was -1.52.

The performance of PHP to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0420 and a 90 day low of 0.0400. This means the 90 day average was 0.0410. The change for PHP to TOP was 1.89.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.26151.9657.115
1 CAD0.72310.671.0870.557997.837109.945.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6230.8321,489.12164.067.682
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.691101.114.734

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Tongan Paʻanga
1 PHP0.04096 TOP
5 PHP0.20481 TOP
10 PHP0.40962 TOP
20 PHP0.81924 TOP
50 PHP2.04811 TOP
100 PHP4.09622 TOP
250 PHP10.24055 TOP
500 PHP20.48110 TOP
1000 PHP40.96220 TOP
2000 PHP81.92440 TOP
5000 PHP204.81100 TOP
10000 PHP409.62200 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Philippine Peso
1 TOP24.41270 PHP
5 TOP122.06350 PHP
10 TOP244.12700 PHP
20 TOP488.25400 PHP
50 TOP1,220.63500 PHP
100 TOP2,441.27000 PHP
250 TOP6,103.17500 PHP
500 TOP12,206.35000 PHP
1000 TOP24,412.70000 PHP
2000 TOP48,825.40000 PHP
5000 TOP122,063.50000 PHP
10000 TOP244,127.00000 PHP