Philippine pesos to Serbian dinars today

Convert PHP to RSD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = РСД1.874 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:31
PHP to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RSD
1 PHP to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.88901.8943
Low1.85981.8454
Average1.87401.8711
Change0.37%1.56%
1 PHP to RSD stats

The performance of PHP to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8890 and a 30 day low of 1.8598. This means the 30 day average was 1.8740. The change for PHP to RSD was 0.37.

The performance of PHP to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8943 and a 90 day low of 1.8454. This means the 90 day average was 1.8711. The change for PHP to RSD was 1.56.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Serbian Dinar
1 PHP1.87413 RSD
5 PHP9.37065 RSD
10 PHP18.74130 RSD
20 PHP37.48260 RSD
50 PHP93.70650 RSD
100 PHP187.41300 RSD
250 PHP468.53250 RSD
500 PHP937.06500 RSD
1000 PHP1,874.13000 RSD
2000 PHP3,748.26000 RSD
5000 PHP9,370.65000 RSD
10000 PHP18,741.30000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 RSD0.53358 PHP
5 RSD2.66791 PHP
10 RSD5.33582 PHP
20 RSD10.67164 PHP
50 RSD26.67910 PHP
100 RSD53.35820 PHP
250 RSD133.39550 PHP
500 RSD266.79100 PHP
1000 RSD533.58200 PHP
2000 RSD1,067.16400 PHP
5000 RSD2,667.91000 PHP
10000 RSD5,335.82000 PHP