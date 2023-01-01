5 Serbian dinars to Philippine pesos

Convert RSD to PHP at the real exchange rate

5 rsd
2.61 php

1.00000 RSD = 0.52228 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 RSD0.52228 PHP
5 RSD2.61138 PHP
10 RSD5.22277 PHP
20 RSD10.44554 PHP
50 RSD26.11385 PHP
100 RSD52.22770 PHP
250 RSD130.56925 PHP
500 RSD261.13850 PHP
1000 RSD522.27700 PHP
2000 RSD1044.55400 PHP
5000 RSD2611.38500 PHP
10000 RSD5222.77000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Serbian Dinar
1 PHP1.91469 RSD
5 PHP9.57345 RSD
10 PHP19.14690 RSD
20 PHP38.29380 RSD
50 PHP95.73450 RSD
100 PHP191.46900 RSD
250 PHP478.67250 RSD
500 PHP957.34500 RSD
1000 PHP1914.69000 RSD
2000 PHP3829.38000 RSD
5000 PHP9573.45000 RSD
10000 PHP19146.90000 RSD